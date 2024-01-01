1 thousand Russian rubles to Georgian laris

Convert RUB to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
28.65 gel

1.00000 RUB = 0.02865 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855761.0783589.43161.455071.647220.9516318.3702
1 GBP1.1685511.26005104.5011.700251.924771.1120321.4656
1 USD0.927350.793619182.93371.349351.527530.882517.0355
1 INR0.01118170.009569320.012057810.01627020.01841870.0106410.205411

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 RUB0.02865 GEL
5 RUB0.14324 GEL
10 RUB0.28649 GEL
20 RUB0.57298 GEL
50 RUB1.43244 GEL
100 RUB2.86488 GEL
250 RUB7.16220 GEL
500 RUB14.32440 GEL
1000 RUB28.64880 GEL
2000 RUB57.29760 GEL
5000 RUB143.24400 GEL
10000 RUB286.48800 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Russian Ruble
1 GEL34.90550 RUB
5 GEL174.52750 RUB
10 GEL349.05500 RUB
20 GEL698.11000 RUB
50 GEL1745.27500 RUB
100 GEL3490.55000 RUB
250 GEL8726.37500 RUB
500 GEL17452.75000 RUB
1000 GEL34905.50000 RUB
2000 GEL69811.00000 RUB
5000 GEL174527.50000 RUB
10000 GEL349055.00000 RUB