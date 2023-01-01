1 Georgian lari to Russian rubles

Convert GEL to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 gel
36.87 rub

1.00000 GEL = 36.86650 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:19 UTC
GEL to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Russian Ruble
1 GEL36.86650 RUB
5 GEL184.33250 RUB
10 GEL368.66500 RUB
20 GEL737.33000 RUB
50 GEL1843.32500 RUB
100 GEL3686.65000 RUB
250 GEL9216.62500 RUB
500 GEL18433.25000 RUB
1000 GEL36866.50000 RUB
2000 GEL73733.00000 RUB
5000 GEL184332.50000 RUB
10000 GEL368665.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 RUB0.02712 GEL
5 RUB0.13562 GEL
10 RUB0.27125 GEL
20 RUB0.54250 GEL
50 RUB1.35624 GEL
100 RUB2.71249 GEL
250 RUB6.78123 GEL
500 RUB13.56245 GEL
1000 RUB27.12490 GEL
2000 RUB54.24980 GEL
5000 RUB135.62450 GEL
10000 RUB271.24900 GEL