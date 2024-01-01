1 thousand Russian rubles to Czech korunas

Convert RUB to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
255.57 czk

1.00000 RUB = 0.25557 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.92791.34947.198450.7941871.527771.3457582.9475
1 EUR1.0777511.454327.758130.855921.646551.4503889.3967
1 CAD0.741070.68760915.334560.5885481.132180.99729561.4699
1 CNY0.1389190.1288970.18745710.1103270.2122360.1869511.523

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RUB0.25557 CZK
5 RUB1.27784 CZK
10 RUB2.55568 CZK
20 RUB5.11136 CZK
50 RUB12.77840 CZK
100 RUB25.55680 CZK
250 RUB63.89200 CZK
500 RUB127.78400 CZK
1000 RUB255.56800 CZK
2000 RUB511.13600 CZK
5000 RUB1277.84000 CZK
10000 RUB2555.68000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Russian Ruble
1 CZK3.91285 RUB
5 CZK19.56425 RUB
10 CZK39.12850 RUB
20 CZK78.25700 RUB
50 CZK195.64250 RUB
100 CZK391.28500 RUB
250 CZK978.21250 RUB
500 CZK1956.42500 RUB
1000 CZK3912.85000 RUB
2000 CZK7825.70000 RUB
5000 CZK19564.25000 RUB
10000 CZK39128.50000 RUB