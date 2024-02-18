5 Czech korunas to Russian rubles

Convert CZK to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 czk
19.56 rub

1.00000 CZK = 3.91148 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Russian Ruble
1 CZK3.91148 RUB
5 CZK19.55740 RUB
10 CZK39.11480 RUB
20 CZK78.22960 RUB
50 CZK195.57400 RUB
100 CZK391.14800 RUB
250 CZK977.87000 RUB
500 CZK1955.74000 RUB
1000 CZK3911.48000 RUB
2000 CZK7822.96000 RUB
5000 CZK19557.40000 RUB
10000 CZK39114.80000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RUB0.25566 CZK
5 RUB1.27829 CZK
10 RUB2.55658 CZK
20 RUB5.11316 CZK
50 RUB12.78290 CZK
100 RUB25.56580 CZK
250 RUB63.91450 CZK
500 RUB127.82900 CZK
1000 RUB255.65800 CZK
2000 RUB511.31600 CZK
5000 RUB1278.29000 CZK
10000 RUB2556.58000 CZK