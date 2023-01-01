1 Namibian dollar to Ghanaian cedis

1 nad
0.59 ghs

1.00000 NAD = 0.58669 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:47 UTC
NAD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NAD0.58669 GHS
5 NAD2.93347 GHS
10 NAD5.86694 GHS
20 NAD11.73388 GHS
50 NAD29.33470 GHS
100 NAD58.66940 GHS
250 NAD146.67350 GHS
500 NAD293.34700 GHS
1000 NAD586.69400 GHS
2000 NAD1173.38800 GHS
5000 NAD2933.47000 GHS
10000 NAD5866.94000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Namibian Dollar
1 GHS1.70447 NAD
5 GHS8.52235 NAD
10 GHS17.04470 NAD
20 GHS34.08940 NAD
50 GHS85.22350 NAD
100 GHS170.44700 NAD
250 GHS426.11750 NAD
500 GHS852.23500 NAD
1000 GHS1704.47000 NAD
2000 GHS3408.94000 NAD
5000 GHS8522.35000 NAD
10000 GHS17044.70000 NAD