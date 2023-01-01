1 Namibian dollar to Ghanaian cedis

1 nad
0.62 ghs

1.00000 NAD = 0.62252 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NAD0.62252 GHS
5 NAD3.11260 GHS
10 NAD6.22520 GHS
20 NAD12.45040 GHS
50 NAD31.12600 GHS
100 NAD62.25200 GHS
250 NAD155.63000 GHS
500 NAD311.26000 GHS
1000 NAD622.52000 GHS
2000 NAD1245.04000 GHS
5000 NAD3112.60000 GHS
10000 NAD6225.20000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Namibian Dollar
1 GHS1.60637 NAD
5 GHS8.03185 NAD
10 GHS16.06370 NAD
20 GHS32.12740 NAD
50 GHS80.31850 NAD
100 GHS160.63700 NAD
250 GHS401.59250 NAD
500 GHS803.18500 NAD
1000 GHS1606.37000 NAD
2000 GHS3212.74000 NAD
5000 GHS8031.85000 NAD
10000 GHS16063.70000 NAD