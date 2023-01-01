100 Ghanaian cedis to Namibian dollars

Convert GHS to NAD at the real exchange rate

100 ghs
170.72 nad

1.00000 GHS = 1.70723 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:43 UTC
GHS to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 NAD
Mid market rate

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Namibian Dollar
1 GHS1.70723 NAD
5 GHS8.53615 NAD
10 GHS17.07230 NAD
20 GHS34.14460 NAD
50 GHS85.36150 NAD
100 GHS170.72300 NAD
250 GHS426.80750 NAD
500 GHS853.61500 NAD
1000 GHS1707.23000 NAD
2000 GHS3414.46000 NAD
5000 GHS8536.15000 NAD
10000 GHS17072.30000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NAD0.58575 GHS
5 NAD2.92873 GHS
10 NAD5.85746 GHS
20 NAD11.71492 GHS
50 NAD29.28730 GHS
100 NAD58.57460 GHS
250 NAD146.43650 GHS
500 NAD292.87300 GHS
1000 NAD585.74600 GHS
2000 NAD1171.49200 GHS
5000 NAD2928.73000 GHS
10000 NAD5857.46000 GHS