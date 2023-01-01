5000 Ghanaian cedis to Namibian dollars

Convert GHS to NAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 ghs
8,535.90 nad

1.00000 GHS = 1.70718 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:44 UTC
GHS to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 NAD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.04787.12351.43351.648820.961818.542
1GBP1.1538711.20805100.5251.6541.902441.1097921.3941
1USD0.95510.82778183.21251.369151.57480.918617.7096
1INR0.0114780.009947790.012017410.01645370.01892510.01103920.212824

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Namibian Dollar
1 GHS1.70718 NAD
5 GHS8.53590 NAD
10 GHS17.07180 NAD
20 GHS34.14360 NAD
50 GHS85.35900 NAD
100 GHS170.71800 NAD
250 GHS426.79500 NAD
500 GHS853.59000 NAD
1000 GHS1707.18000 NAD
2000 GHS3414.36000 NAD
5000 GHS8535.90000 NAD
10000 GHS17071.80000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NAD0.58576 GHS
5 NAD2.92880 GHS
10 NAD5.85761 GHS
20 NAD11.71522 GHS
50 NAD29.28805 GHS
100 NAD58.57610 GHS
250 NAD146.44025 GHS
500 NAD292.88050 GHS
1000 NAD585.76100 GHS
2000 NAD1171.52200 GHS
5000 NAD2928.80500 GHS
10000 NAD5857.61000 GHS