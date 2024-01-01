Macanese patacas to Singapore dollars today

Convert MOP to SGD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = S$0.1674 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:38
MOP to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 MOP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16800.1680
Low0.16410.1599
Average0.16590.1634
Change1.80%3.34%
1 MOP to SGD stats

The performance of MOP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1680 and a 30 day low of 0.1641. This means the 30 day average was 0.1659. The change for MOP to SGD was 1.80.

The performance of MOP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1680 and a 90 day low of 0.1599. This means the 90 day average was 0.1634. The change for MOP to SGD was 3.34.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Singapore Dollar
1 MOP0.16742 SGD
5 MOP0.83710 SGD
10 MOP1.67419 SGD
20 MOP3.34838 SGD
50 MOP8.37095 SGD
100 MOP16.74190 SGD
250 MOP41.85475 SGD
500 MOP83.70950 SGD
1000 MOP167.41900 SGD
2000 MOP334.83800 SGD
5000 MOP837.09500 SGD
10000 MOP1,674.19000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 SGD5.97303 MOP
5 SGD29.86515 MOP
10 SGD59.73030 MOP
20 SGD119.46060 MOP
50 SGD298.65150 MOP
100 SGD597.30300 MOP
250 SGD1,493.25750 MOP
500 SGD2,986.51500 MOP
1000 SGD5,973.03000 MOP
2000 SGD11,946.06000 MOP
5000 SGD29,865.15000 MOP
10000 SGD59,730.30000 MOP