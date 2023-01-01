1 thousand Macanese patacas to Singapore dollars

Convert MOP to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 mop
170.17 sgd

1.00000 MOP = 0.17017 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51 UTC
MOP to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Singapore Dollar
1 MOP0.17017 SGD
5 MOP0.85085 SGD
10 MOP1.70171 SGD
20 MOP3.40342 SGD
50 MOP8.50855 SGD
100 MOP17.01710 SGD
250 MOP42.54275 SGD
500 MOP85.08550 SGD
1000 MOP170.17100 SGD
2000 MOP340.34200 SGD
5000 MOP850.85500 SGD
10000 MOP1701.71000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 SGD5.87644 MOP
5 SGD29.38220 MOP
10 SGD58.76440 MOP
20 SGD117.52880 MOP
50 SGD293.82200 MOP
100 SGD587.64400 MOP
250 SGD1469.11000 MOP
500 SGD2938.22000 MOP
1000 SGD5876.44000 MOP
2000 SGD11752.88000 MOP
5000 SGD29382.20000 MOP
10000 SGD58764.40000 MOP