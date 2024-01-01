5 Singapore dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert SGD to MOP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = MOP$5.968 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
SGD to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MOP
1 SGD to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.09456.2528
Low5.95355.9535
Average6.02846.1204
Change-1.87%-3.32%
1 SGD to MOP stats

The performance of SGD to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0945 and a 30 day low of 5.9535. This means the 30 day average was 6.0284. The change for SGD to MOP was -1.87.

The performance of SGD to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2528 and a 90 day low of 5.9535. This means the 90 day average was 6.1204. The change for SGD to MOP was -3.32.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 SGD5.96810 MOP
5 SGD29.84050 MOP
10 SGD59.68100 MOP
20 SGD119.36200 MOP
50 SGD298.40500 MOP
100 SGD596.81000 MOP
250 SGD1,492.02500 MOP
500 SGD2,984.05000 MOP
1000 SGD5,968.10000 MOP
2000 SGD11,936.20000 MOP
5000 SGD29,840.50000 MOP
10000 SGD59,681.00000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Singapore Dollar
1 MOP0.16756 SGD
5 MOP0.83779 SGD
10 MOP1.67558 SGD
20 MOP3.35116 SGD
50 MOP8.37790 SGD
100 MOP16.75580 SGD
250 MOP41.88950 SGD
500 MOP83.77900 SGD
1000 MOP167.55800 SGD
2000 MOP335.11600 SGD
5000 MOP837.79000 SGD
10000 MOP1,675.58000 SGD