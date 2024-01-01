Macanese patacas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert MOP to MUR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₨5.783 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:32
MOP to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 MOP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.88845.8884
Low5.72555.6884
Average5.79165.7654
Change0.52%0.64%
View full history

1 MOP to MUR stats

The performance of MOP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8884 and a 30 day low of 5.7255. This means the 30 day average was 5.7916. The change for MOP to MUR was 0.52.

The performance of MOP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8884 and a 90 day low of 5.6884. This means the 90 day average was 5.7654. The change for MOP to MUR was 0.64.

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9810.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4090.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.3810.0090.0860.0170.011

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mauritian Rupee
1 MOP5.78281 MUR
5 MOP28.91405 MUR
10 MOP57.82810 MUR
20 MOP115.65620 MUR
50 MOP289.14050 MUR
100 MOP578.28100 MUR
250 MOP1,445.70250 MUR
500 MOP2,891.40500 MUR
1000 MOP5,782.81000 MUR
2000 MOP11,565.62000 MUR
5000 MOP28,914.05000 MUR
10000 MOP57,828.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 MUR0.17293 MOP
5 MUR0.86463 MOP
10 MUR1.72926 MOP
20 MUR3.45852 MOP
50 MUR8.64630 MOP
100 MUR17.29260 MOP
250 MUR43.23150 MOP
500 MUR86.46300 MOP
1000 MUR172.92600 MOP
2000 MUR345.85200 MOP
5000 MUR864.63000 MOP
10000 MUR1,729.26000 MOP