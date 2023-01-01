5000 Mauritian rupees to Macanese patacas

5000 mur
905.73 mop

1.00000 MUR = 0.18115 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:25 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 MOP
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867151.046587.10021.43481.660720.9643518.9202
1GBP1.153211.20685100.4461.654651.915181.1120921.8192
1USD0.955550.828603183.231.371051.586920.921518.0795
1INR0.0114810.009955590.012014910.0164730.01906670.01107170.217223

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 MUR0.18115 MOP
5 MUR0.90573 MOP
10 MUR1.81145 MOP
20 MUR3.62290 MOP
50 MUR9.05725 MOP
100 MUR18.11450 MOP
250 MUR45.28625 MOP
500 MUR90.57250 MOP
1000 MUR181.14500 MOP
2000 MUR362.29000 MOP
5000 MUR905.72500 MOP
10000 MUR1811.45000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mauritian Rupee
1 MOP5.52045 MUR
5 MOP27.60225 MUR
10 MOP55.20450 MUR
20 MOP110.40900 MUR
50 MOP276.02250 MUR
100 MOP552.04500 MUR
250 MOP1380.11250 MUR
500 MOP2760.22500 MUR
1000 MOP5520.45000 MUR
2000 MOP11040.90000 MUR
5000 MOP27602.25000 MUR
10000 MOP55204.50000 MUR