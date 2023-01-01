20 Macanese patacas to Mauritian rupees

Convert MOP to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 mop
110.40 mur

1.00000 MOP = 5.51976 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mauritian Rupee
1 MOP5.51976 MUR
5 MOP27.59880 MUR
10 MOP55.19760 MUR
20 MOP110.39520 MUR
50 MOP275.98800 MUR
100 MOP551.97600 MUR
250 MOP1379.94000 MUR
500 MOP2759.88000 MUR
1000 MOP5519.76000 MUR
2000 MOP11039.52000 MUR
5000 MOP27598.80000 MUR
10000 MOP55197.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 MUR0.18117 MOP
5 MUR0.90583 MOP
10 MUR1.81167 MOP
20 MUR3.62334 MOP
50 MUR9.05835 MOP
100 MUR18.11670 MOP
250 MUR45.29175 MOP
500 MUR90.58350 MOP
1000 MUR181.16700 MOP
2000 MUR362.33400 MOP
5000 MUR905.83500 MOP
10000 MUR1811.67000 MOP