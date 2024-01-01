Macanese patacas to Aruban florins today

Convert MOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ƒ0.2233 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:18
AWG
1 MOP to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22370.2239
Low0.22320.2227
Average0.22350.2233
Change-0.14%0.17%
1 MOP to AWG stats

The performance of MOP to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2237 and a 30 day low of 0.2232. This means the 30 day average was 0.2235. The change for MOP to AWG was -0.14.

The performance of MOP to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2239 and a 90 day low of 0.2227. This means the 90 day average was 0.2233. The change for MOP to AWG was 0.17.

Top currencies

1 AED10.272468.36522.9810.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4080.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Aruban Florin
1 MOP0.22329 AWG
5 MOP1.11644 AWG
10 MOP2.23288 AWG
20 MOP4.46576 AWG
50 MOP11.16440 AWG
100 MOP22.32880 AWG
250 MOP55.82200 AWG
500 MOP111.64400 AWG
1000 MOP223.28800 AWG
2000 MOP446.57600 AWG
5000 MOP1,116.44000 AWG
10000 MOP2,232.88000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Macanese Pataca
1 AWG4.47852 MOP
5 AWG22.39260 MOP
10 AWG44.78520 MOP
20 AWG89.57040 MOP
50 AWG223.92600 MOP
100 AWG447.85200 MOP
250 AWG1,119.63000 MOP
500 AWG2,239.26000 MOP
1000 AWG4,478.52000 MOP
2000 AWG8,957.04000 MOP
5000 AWG22,392.60000 MOP
10000 AWG44,785.20000 MOP