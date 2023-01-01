2000 Macanese patacas to Aruban florins

Convert MOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

2000 mop
448.52 awg

1.00000 MOP = 0.22426 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MOP to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046787.10821.434661.660640.9643518.9149
1GBP1.1539311.2078100.5151.655471.916231.112821.8262
1USD0.95540.827952183.22171.370651.586550.9213518.071
1INR0.011480.009948750.012016110.01646990.01906410.0110710.217143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Aruban Florin
1 MOP0.22426 AWG
5 MOP1.12130 AWG
10 MOP2.24260 AWG
20 MOP4.48520 AWG
50 MOP11.21300 AWG
100 MOP22.42600 AWG
250 MOP56.06500 AWG
500 MOP112.13000 AWG
1000 MOP224.26000 AWG
2000 MOP448.52000 AWG
5000 MOP1121.30000 AWG
10000 MOP2242.60000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Macanese Pataca
1 AWG4.45912 MOP
5 AWG22.29560 MOP
10 AWG44.59120 MOP
20 AWG89.18240 MOP
50 AWG222.95600 MOP
100 AWG445.91200 MOP
250 AWG1114.78000 MOP
500 AWG2229.56000 MOP
1000 AWG4459.12000 MOP
2000 AWG8918.24000 MOP
5000 AWG22295.60000 MOP
10000 AWG44591.20000 MOP