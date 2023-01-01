100 Macanese patacas to Aruban florins

Convert MOP to AWG at the real exchange rate

100 mop
22.18 awg

1.00000 MOP = 0.22178 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MOP to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046787.10821.434661.660510.964318.9149
1GBP1.1539311.2078100.5151.655471.916081.1127421.8262
1USD0.95540.827952183.22171.370651.586420.921318.071
1INR0.011480.009948750.012016110.01646990.01906260.01107040.217143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Aruban Florin
1 MOP0.22178 AWG
5 MOP1.10891 AWG
10 MOP2.21782 AWG
20 MOP4.43564 AWG
50 MOP11.08910 AWG
100 MOP22.17820 AWG
250 MOP55.44550 AWG
500 MOP110.89100 AWG
1000 MOP221.78200 AWG
2000 MOP443.56400 AWG
5000 MOP1108.91000 AWG
10000 MOP2217.82000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Macanese Pataca
1 AWG4.50894 MOP
5 AWG22.54470 MOP
10 AWG45.08940 MOP
20 AWG90.17880 MOP
50 AWG225.44700 MOP
100 AWG450.89400 MOP
250 AWG1127.23500 MOP
500 AWG2254.47000 MOP
1000 AWG4508.94000 MOP
2000 AWG9017.88000 MOP
5000 AWG22544.70000 MOP
10000 AWG45089.40000 MOP