Jamaican dollars to Comorian francs today

Convert JMD to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
2,888 kmf

J$1.000 JMD = CF2.888 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.91892.9611
Low2.87752.8775
Average2.89822.9179
Change-0.79%-1.65%
View full history

1 JMD to KMF stats

The performance of JMD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9189 and a 30 day low of 2.8775. This means the 30 day average was 2.8982. The change for JMD to KMF was -0.79.

The performance of JMD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9611 and a 90 day low of 2.8775. This means the 90 day average was 2.9179. The change for JMD to KMF was -1.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 JMD2.88810 KMF
5 JMD14.44050 KMF
10 JMD28.88100 KMF
20 JMD57.76200 KMF
50 JMD144.40500 KMF
100 JMD288.81000 KMF
250 JMD722.02500 KMF
500 JMD1,444.05000 KMF
1000 JMD2,888.10000 KMF
2000 JMD5,776.20000 KMF
5000 JMD14,440.50000 KMF
10000 JMD28,881.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 KMF0.34625 JMD
5 KMF1.73124 JMD
10 KMF3.46248 JMD
20 KMF6.92496 JMD
50 KMF17.31240 JMD
100 KMF34.62480 JMD
250 KMF86.56200 JMD
500 KMF173.12400 JMD
1000 KMF346.24800 JMD
2000 KMF692.49600 JMD
5000 KMF1,731.24000 JMD
10000 KMF3,462.48000 JMD