Jamaican dollars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert JMD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
650.22 cve

J$1.000 JMD = Esc0.6502 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to CVE conversion chart

1 JMD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65650.6659
Low0.64730.6473
Average0.65200.6565
Change-0.70%-1.90%
1 JMD to CVE stats

The performance of JMD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6565 and a 30 day low of 0.6473. This means the 30 day average was 0.6520. The change for JMD to CVE was -0.70.

The performance of JMD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6659 and a 90 day low of 0.6473. This means the 90 day average was 0.6565. The change for JMD to CVE was -1.90.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JMD0.65022 CVE
5 JMD3.25110 CVE
10 JMD6.50220 CVE
20 JMD13.00440 CVE
50 JMD32.51100 CVE
100 JMD65.02200 CVE
250 JMD162.55500 CVE
500 JMD325.11000 CVE
1000 JMD650.22000 CVE
2000 JMD1,300.44000 CVE
5000 JMD3,251.10000 CVE
10000 JMD6,502.20000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jamaican Dollar
1 CVE1.53794 JMD
5 CVE7.68970 JMD
10 CVE15.37940 JMD
20 CVE30.75880 JMD
50 CVE76.89700 JMD
100 CVE153.79400 JMD
250 CVE384.48500 JMD
500 CVE768.97000 JMD
1000 CVE1,537.94000 JMD
2000 CVE3,075.88000 JMD
5000 CVE7,689.70000 JMD
10000 CVE15,379.40000 JMD