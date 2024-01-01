10 Jamaican dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert JMD to CVE at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
6.73 cve

1.000 JMD = 0.6735 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7551.4651.6490.96917.761
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9591.7161.9321.13520.803
1 USD0.9410.803183.5151.3791.5520.91216.712
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JMD0.67346 CVE
5 JMD3.36731 CVE
10 JMD6.73461 CVE
20 JMD13.46922 CVE
50 JMD33.67305 CVE
100 JMD67.34610 CVE
250 JMD168.36525 CVE
500 JMD336.73050 CVE
1000 JMD673.46100 CVE
2000 JMD1,346.92200 CVE
5000 JMD3,367.30500 CVE
10000 JMD6,734.61000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jamaican Dollar
1 CVE1.48487 JMD
5 CVE7.42435 JMD
10 CVE14.84870 JMD
20 CVE29.69740 JMD
50 CVE74.24350 JMD
100 CVE148.48700 JMD
250 CVE371.21750 JMD
500 CVE742.43500 JMD
1000 CVE1,484.87000 JMD
2000 CVE2,969.74000 JMD
5000 CVE7,424.35000 JMD
10000 CVE14,848.70000 JMD