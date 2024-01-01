10 Cape Verdean escudos to Jamaican dollars

Convert CVE to JMD at the real exchange rate

10 cve
15.19 jmd

1.00000 CVE = 1.51853 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jamaican Dollar
1 CVE1.51853 JMD
5 CVE7.59265 JMD
10 CVE15.18530 JMD
20 CVE30.37060 JMD
50 CVE75.92650 JMD
100 CVE151.85300 JMD
250 CVE379.63250 JMD
500 CVE759.26500 JMD
1000 CVE1518.53000 JMD
2000 CVE3037.06000 JMD
5000 CVE7592.65000 JMD
10000 CVE15185.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JMD0.65853 CVE
5 JMD3.29265 CVE
10 JMD6.58530 CVE
20 JMD13.17060 CVE
50 JMD32.92650 CVE
100 JMD65.85300 CVE
250 JMD164.63250 CVE
500 JMD329.26500 CVE
1000 JMD658.53000 CVE
2000 JMD1317.06000 CVE
5000 JMD3292.65000 CVE
10000 JMD6585.30000 CVE