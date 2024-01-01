Costa Rican colóns to Comorian francs today

Convert CRC to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
861 kmf

₡1.000 CRC = CF0.8612 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86740.9010
Low0.84990.8499
Average0.85890.8706
Change-0.57%-4.42%
1 CRC to KMF stats

The performance of CRC to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8674 and a 30 day low of 0.8499. This means the 30 day average was 0.8589. The change for CRC to KMF was -0.57.

The performance of CRC to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9010 and a 90 day low of 0.8499. This means the 90 day average was 0.8706. The change for CRC to KMF was -4.42.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Comorian Franc
1 CRC0.86119 KMF
5 CRC4.30595 KMF
10 CRC8.61190 KMF
20 CRC17.22380 KMF
50 CRC43.05950 KMF
100 CRC86.11900 KMF
250 CRC215.29750 KMF
500 CRC430.59500 KMF
1000 CRC861.19000 KMF
2000 CRC1,722.38000 KMF
5000 CRC4,305.95000 KMF
10000 CRC8,611.90000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 KMF1.16118 CRC
5 KMF5.80590 CRC
10 KMF11.61180 CRC
20 KMF23.22360 CRC
50 KMF58.05900 CRC
100 KMF116.11800 CRC
250 KMF290.29500 CRC
500 KMF580.59000 CRC
1000 KMF1,161.18000 CRC
2000 KMF2,322.36000 CRC
5000 KMF5,805.90000 CRC
10000 KMF11,611.80000 CRC