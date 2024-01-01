Costa Rican colóns to Comorian francs today

Convert CRC to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
904 kmf

1.000 CRC = 0.9039 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2381.4741.6630.96618.252
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6231.7251.9471.1321.364
1 USD0.9220.788183.211.3591.5340.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Comorian Franc
1 CRC0.90387 KMF
5 CRC4.51933 KMF
10 CRC9.03866 KMF
20 CRC18.07732 KMF
50 CRC45.19330 KMF
100 CRC90.38660 KMF
250 CRC225.96650 KMF
500 CRC451.93300 KMF
1000 CRC903.86600 KMF
2000 CRC1,807.73200 KMF
5000 CRC4,519.33000 KMF
10000 CRC9,038.66000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 KMF1.10636 CRC
5 KMF5.53180 CRC
10 KMF11.06360 CRC
20 KMF22.12720 CRC
50 KMF55.31800 CRC
100 KMF110.63600 CRC
250 KMF276.59000 CRC
500 KMF553.18000 CRC
1000 KMF1,106.36000 CRC
2000 KMF2,212.72000 CRC
5000 KMF5,531.80000 CRC
10000 KMF11,063.60000 CRC