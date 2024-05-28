Where to exchange money in Zürich
If you’re planning a trip to Zürich, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Zürich. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Zürich
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Zürich.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|ME Money Exchange GmbH
|Langstrasse 239, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 44 273 25 00
|Ria Money Transfer & Currency Exchange
|Langstrasse 192, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 44 272 52 22
|Ria Money Transfer & Currency Exchange
|Schwamendingenstrasse 10, 8050 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 800 372 372
|Global Exchange Of Switzerland SA
|Augustinergasse 34, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 44 210 49 21
|Rishi Express AG
|Neugasse 41, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 43 495 01 41
|ANJOS EXPRESS ZURICH - Envio de Dinheiro
|Stauffacherstrasse 16, 8004 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 44 241 44 88
|Currency exchange
|Museumstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
|-
|Western Union
|Museumstrasse 1, 8021 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 800 007 107
|Small World - Swiss Transfers GmbH - Central Zürich
|Zähringerstrasse 51, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 848 080 100
|SBB Geldwechsel
|Museumstrasse, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
|+41 51 222 29 02
- 2.79 USD
- 5.66 USDOur fee
- –8.45 USDTotal fees
- =991.55 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Swiss franc rate today
When you're in Zürich, and also the rest of Switzerland, the official currency is the Swiss franc.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Swiss franc is CHF, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Zürich
Before exchanging money in Zürich or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Switzerland for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Switzerland banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Swiss franc for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Surrey
- Currency Exchange in Manchester
- Currency Exchange in Cambridge
- Currency Exchange in Malta
- Currency Exchange in Waterloo
- Currency Exchange in Peterborough
- Currency Exchange in Portsmouth
- Currency Exchange in Rotterdam
- Currency Exchange in Cornwall
- Currency Exchange in Geneva
- Currency Exchange in Tallinn
- Currency Exchange in Sofia
- Currency Exchange in Worcester
- Currency Exchange in Cork
- Currency Exchange in Lancaster
- Currency Exchange in Bergen
- Currency Exchange in Porto
- Currency Exchange in Bratislava
- Currency Exchange in Zagreb
- Currency Exchange in Ljubljana
- Currency Exchange in Venice
- Currency Exchange in Gothenburg
- Currency Exchange in Valletta
- Currency Exchange in Tenerife
- Currency Exchange in Rhodes
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Zürich. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.