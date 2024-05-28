Where to exchange money in Zürich

If you’re planning a trip to Zürich, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Zürich. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Zürich

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Zürich.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
ME Money Exchange GmbHLangstrasse 239, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland+41 44 273 25 00
Ria Money Transfer & Currency ExchangeLangstrasse 192, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland+41 44 272 52 22
Ria Money Transfer & Currency ExchangeSchwamendingenstrasse 10, 8050 Zürich, Switzerland+41 800 372 372
Global Exchange Of Switzerland SAAugustinergasse 34, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland+41 44 210 49 21
Rishi Express AGNeugasse 41, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland+41 43 495 01 41
ANJOS EXPRESS ZURICH - Envio de DinheiroStauffacherstrasse 16, 8004 Zürich, Switzerland+41 44 241 44 88
Currency exchangeMuseumstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland-
Western UnionMuseumstrasse 1, 8021 Zürich, Switzerland+41 800 007 107
Small World - Swiss Transfers GmbH - Central ZürichZähringerstrasse 51, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland+41 848 080 100
SBB GeldwechselMuseumstrasse, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland+41 51 222 29 02
Swiss franc rate today

When you're in Zürich, and also the rest of Switzerland, the official currency is the Swiss franc.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Swiss franc is CHF, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Zürich

Before exchanging money in Zürich or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Switzerland for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Switzerland banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Swiss franc for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Zürich. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
