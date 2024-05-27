Where to exchange money in Portsmouth
If you're planning a trip to Portsmouth, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Portsmouth, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Portsmouth
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Portsmouth below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|No1 Currency Exchange Portsmouth, Commercial Road
|105E Commercial Rd, Portsmouth PO1 1BQ, UK
|+44 330 124 7398
|Eurochange Portsmouth - Cascades Shopping Centre
|Cascades Shopping Centre, Commercial Rd, Portsmouth PO1 4RJ, UK
|+44 23 9241 4306
|Post Office Travel Money
|161-167 Eastney Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 8EA, UK
|+44 23 9283 7054
|Post Office Travel Money
|73 Palmerston Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO5 3PP, UK
|+44 23 9281 2573
|Western Union
|No1 Currency, 105E Commercial Rd, Portsmouth PO1 1BQ, UK
|+44 330 124 7398
|Post Office Travel Money
|The Bridge Shopping Centre, 12 Somers Rd N, Portsmouth PO1 1SL, UK
|+44 23 9283 0385
|Cash Generator Portsmouth | The Buy and Sell Store
|84A London Rd, North End, Portsmouth PO2 0LZ, UK
|+44 23 9266 7107
|TUI Holiday Store
|72 London Rd, North End, Portsmouth PO2 0LW, UK
|+44 23 9266 9721
|Western Union
|Cash Generator Portsmouth | The Buy and Sell Store, 84 A London Rd, North End, Portsmouth PO2 0LZ, UK
|+44 800 833833
|Eurochange Fareham - Fareham Shopping Centre
|Unit 27a, 28 West St, Fareham PO16 0AQ, UK
|+44 1329 446095
British pound sterling rate today
When you're in Portsmouth, and also the rest of United Kingdom, the official currency is the British pound sterling.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the British pound sterling is GBP, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Portsmouth
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Portsmouth. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
- Currency Exchange in Rhodes
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Portsmouth. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
