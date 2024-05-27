Where to exchange money in Peterborough
If you’re planning a trip to Peterborough, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Peterborough. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Peterborough
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Peterborough.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Eurochange Peterborough - Queensgate Shopping Centre
|Queensgate Shopping Centre, Long Causeway, Peterborough PE1 1NL, UK
|+44 1733 214194
|Holiday Money Exchange - Queensgate Peterborough
|63 Holiday money Exchange, Sunny Heart Travel, Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough PE1 1NT, UK
|+44 1733 972344
|Al-Mehraj
|1A Stone Ln, Peterborough PE1 3BN, UK
|-
|Cash Shop Peterborough
|9 Westgate, Peterborough PE1 1PX, UK
|+44 1733 314920
|M&S Bureau De Change Peterborough Queensgate
|Marks & Spencer Peterborough Queensgate Queensgate Shopping Centre Peterborough PE1 1GG GB, Peterborough PE1 1NH, UK
|+44 1733 311331
|Post Office Travel Money
|32-36 Bridge St, Peterborough PE1 1DP, UK
|+44 345 722 3344
|H&T Pawnbrokers
|1 Westgate, Peterborough PE1 1PX, UK
|+44 1733 310794
|Sainsbury's Bank Travel Money
|Oxney Rd, Peterborough PE1 5NG, UK
|+44 1733 555465
|Tesco Travel Money
|Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, Peterborough PE7 8BD, UK
|+44 1733 341234
|TUI Holiday Store
|Cathedral Square Unit 56 Queensgate Centre, Peterborough PE1 1NH, UK
|+44 1733 348665
British pound sterling rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United Kingdom use British pound sterling?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Peterborough — and the rest of United Kingdom — is British pound sterling.
You can also find it written as GBP in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Peterborough
When exchanging money in Peterborough or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the UK long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the UK banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Peterborough. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.