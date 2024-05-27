Where to exchange money in Peterborough

If you’re planning a trip to Peterborough, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Peterborough. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Peterborough

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Peterborough.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Eurochange Peterborough - Queensgate Shopping CentreQueensgate Shopping Centre, Long Causeway, Peterborough PE1 1NL, UK+44 1733 214194
Holiday Money Exchange - Queensgate Peterborough63 Holiday money Exchange, Sunny Heart Travel, Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough PE1 1NT, UK+44 1733 972344
Al-Mehraj1A Stone Ln, Peterborough PE1 3BN, UK-
Cash Shop Peterborough9 Westgate, Peterborough PE1 1PX, UK+44 1733 314920
M&S Bureau De Change Peterborough QueensgateMarks & Spencer Peterborough Queensgate Queensgate Shopping Centre Peterborough PE1 1GG GB, Peterborough PE1 1NH, UK+44 1733 311331
Post Office Travel Money32-36 Bridge St, Peterborough PE1 1DP, UK+44 345 722 3344
H&T Pawnbrokers1 Westgate, Peterborough PE1 1PX, UK+44 1733 310794
Sainsbury's Bank Travel MoneyOxney Rd, Peterborough PE1 5NG, UK+44 1733 555465
Tesco Travel MoneySerpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, Peterborough PE7 8BD, UK+44 1733 341234
TUI Holiday StoreCathedral Square Unit 56 Queensgate Centre, Peterborough PE1 1NH, UK+44 1733 348665
British pound sterling rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United Kingdom use British pound sterling?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Peterborough — and the rest of United Kingdom — is British pound sterling.

You can also find it written as GBP in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Peterborough

When exchanging money in Peterborough or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the UK long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the UK banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Peterborough. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
Learn more about Wise
