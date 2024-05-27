Where to exchange money in Cambridge
If you're planning a trip to Cambridge, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Cambridge, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Cambridge
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Cambridge.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Eurochange Cambridge
|St Tibb's Row, Cambridge CB2 3ET, UK
|+44 1223 603531
|Post Office Travel Money
|57, 58 St Andrew's St, Cambridge CB2 3BZ, UK
|+44 345 722 3344
|H&T Pawnbrokers
|76 Regent St, Cambridge CB2 1DP, UK
|+44 1223 314953
|Sainsbury's Bank Travel Money
|Brooks Rd, Cambridge CB1 3HP, UK
|+44 1223 214458
|Post Office Travel Money
|50 High St, Chesterton, Cambridge CB4 1NG, UK
|+44 1223 355495
|Fourex Currency Exchange
|The Grand Arcade, St Andrew's St, Cambridge CB2 3BJ, UK
|+44 1322 643019
|Ping Money
|Allia, Future Business Centre, Kings Hedges Rd, Cambridge CB4 2HY, UK
|+44 333 050 9149
|M&S
|Marks & Spencer, 6-11, 6-11 Sidney St, Cambridge CB2 3HH, UK
|+44 1223 355219
|Cash Converters
|48 Mill Rd, Petersfield, Cambridge CB1 2AS, UK
|+44 1223 329229
|Money Mover
|Milton Hall, Ely Rd, Milton, Cambridge CB24 6WZ, UK
|+44 1223 928030
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United Kingdom use British pound sterling?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Cambridge — and the rest of United Kingdom — is British pound sterling.
You can also find it written as GBP in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Cambridge
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Cambridge. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Cambridge. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
