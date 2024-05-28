Where to exchange money in Gothenburg
Before you set out exploring in Gothenburg, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Gothenburg that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Gothenburg
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Gothenburg.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Valutia Exchange
|Kungsportsavenyen 39, 411 36 Göteborg, Sweden
|-
|Forex Bank
|Nordstan, Postgatan 26-32, 411 06 Göteborg, Sweden
|+46 31 15 75 30
|Ria Money Transfer & Currency Exchange
|Centrum, Angereds torg 31, 424 65 Angered, Sweden
|+46 76 116 13 07
|FOREX
|Kungsportsavenyen 22, 411 36 Göteborg, Sweden
|+46 31 16 66 68
|Valuta Holm
|Backavägen 2, 417 05 Göteborg, Sweden
|+46 73 934 69 19
|Irex Sweden Exchange
|Friggagatan 15, 411 01 Göteborg, Sweden
|-
|Merex International AB
|Odinsgatan 20A, 411 03 Göteborg, Sweden
|+46 31 15 81 58
|FOREX
|Centralen, Drottningtorget 1, 411 03 Göteborg, Sweden
|+46 10 211 18 98
|City Exchange
|Danska vägen 108, 416 59 Göteborg, Sweden
|-
|Forex Bank
|Frölunda torg, 421 42 Västra Frölunda, Sweden
|+46 31 47 26 70
When you're in Gothenburg, and also the rest of Sweden, the official currency is the Swedish krona.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Swedish krona is SEK, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Gothenburg
Before exchanging money in Gothenburg or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Sweden for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Sweden banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Swedish krona for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Gothenburg. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
