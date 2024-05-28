Where to exchange money in Valletta

If you're planning a trip to Valletta, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Valletta, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Currency exchanges in Valletta

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Valletta.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Malta Stock ExchangeGarrison Chapel, Castille Place, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1063, Malta+356 2124 4051
Fexserv Financial Services LtdSt. John's Street, Valletta, Malta+356 2576 2576
ExchangeVGX7+5H9, Valletta, Malta+356 2349 4000
W & J Coppini & Co. - Financial Institution58 Merchants St, Valletta, Malta+356 2349 4400
Central Bank of MaltaCastille Place Valletta, Valletta VLT 1060, Malta+356 2550 0000
Finaro (formerly Credorax)Palazzo Homedes, 80, Strait Street, Valletta VLT 1436, Malta+356 2778 0948
Fexserv Financial Services LtdSt George's Road, St Julian's, Malta+356 2576 2576
W & J Coppini & Co. Financial Institution144, Tower Road Sliema, Tas-Sliema SLM 1604, Malta+356 2349 4000
Bitload4U20/1 Republic St, Valletta, Malta+91 97487 44345
Western Union61 Republic Street Valletta, Valletta VLT 1117, Malta+356 2122 5814
Euro rate today

When you're in Valletta, and also the rest of Malta, the official currency is the Euro.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Euro is EUR, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Valletta

When exchanging money in Valletta or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Malta long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Malta banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Valletta. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
