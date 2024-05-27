Where to exchange money in Surrey

If you’re planning a trip to Surrey, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Surrey. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Surrey

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Surrey.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
No1 Currency Exchange Epsom119 High St, Epsom KT19 8DT, UK+44 330 124 7367
Eurochange Sutton - St Nicholas Shopping CentreSt Nicholas Shopping Centre, Sutton SM1 1AY, UK+44 1883 339547
Eurochange Woking - Wolsey Place Shopping CentreWolsey Place Shopping Centre, High St, Peascod Street, Woking GU21 6XU, UK+44 1252 597483
Eurochange Guildford - The Friary Shopping CentreFriary Shopping Centre, North St, Guildford GU1 4YT, UK+44 1483 671118
Eurochange Camberley - The Square Shopping CentreThe Square, 27 Princess Way, Camberley GU15 3SP, UK+44 1252 938795
Eurochange Redhill - Belfry Shopping CentreBelfry Shopping Centre, Station Rd, Redhill RH1 1SE, UK+44 1737 829008
No1 Currency Exchange Crawley (The Pavilion Queens Square)Unit 7, The Pavilion Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1DE, UK+44 330 124 7349
Asda Travel MoneyReigate Rd, Burgh Heath, Banstead, Tadworth KT20 5NZ, UK+44 1737 354572
Pearl Globe Exchange Crawley21b Broadwalk, Crawley RH10 1HJ, UK+44 1293 561162
Travelex Foreign Currency Exchange and Travel MoneyHeathrow Airport, Terminal 5, Hounslow TW6 2GA, UK+44 345 872 7627
British pound sterling rate today

The accepted currency in Surrey and across United Kingdom is the British pound sterling.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the British pound sterling is GBP. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Surrey

Before exchanging money in Surrey or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the UK for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the UK banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange

Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Surrey. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
