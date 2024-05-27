Where to exchange money in Surrey
If you’re planning a trip to Surrey, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Surrey. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Surrey
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Surrey.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|No1 Currency Exchange Epsom
|119 High St, Epsom KT19 8DT, UK
|+44 330 124 7367
|Eurochange Sutton - St Nicholas Shopping Centre
|St Nicholas Shopping Centre, Sutton SM1 1AY, UK
|+44 1883 339547
|Eurochange Woking - Wolsey Place Shopping Centre
|Wolsey Place Shopping Centre, High St, Peascod Street, Woking GU21 6XU, UK
|+44 1252 597483
|Eurochange Guildford - The Friary Shopping Centre
|Friary Shopping Centre, North St, Guildford GU1 4YT, UK
|+44 1483 671118
|Eurochange Camberley - The Square Shopping Centre
|The Square, 27 Princess Way, Camberley GU15 3SP, UK
|+44 1252 938795
|Eurochange Redhill - Belfry Shopping Centre
|Belfry Shopping Centre, Station Rd, Redhill RH1 1SE, UK
|+44 1737 829008
|No1 Currency Exchange Crawley (The Pavilion Queens Square)
|Unit 7, The Pavilion Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1DE, UK
|+44 330 124 7349
|Asda Travel Money
|Reigate Rd, Burgh Heath, Banstead, Tadworth KT20 5NZ, UK
|+44 1737 354572
|Pearl Globe Exchange Crawley
|21b Broadwalk, Crawley RH10 1HJ, UK
|+44 1293 561162
|Travelex Foreign Currency Exchange and Travel Money
|Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5, Hounslow TW6 2GA, UK
|+44 345 872 7627
- 2.79 USD
- 5.28 USDOur fee
- –8.07 USDTotal fees
- =991.93 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
British pound sterling rate today
The accepted currency in Surrey and across United Kingdom is the British pound sterling.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the British pound sterling is GBP. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Surrey
Before exchanging money in Surrey or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the UK for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the UK banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Manchester
- Currency Exchange in Cambridge
- Currency Exchange in Malta
- Currency Exchange in Waterloo
- Currency Exchange in Peterborough
- Currency Exchange in Portsmouth
- Currency Exchange in Rotterdam
- Currency Exchange in Cornwall
- Currency Exchange in Geneva
- Currency Exchange in Tallinn
- Currency Exchange in Sofia
- Currency Exchange in Worcester
- Currency Exchange in Cork
- Currency Exchange in Lancaster
- Currency Exchange in Bergen
- Currency Exchange in Porto
- Currency Exchange in Zürich
- Currency Exchange in Bratislava
- Currency Exchange in Zagreb
- Currency Exchange in Ljubljana
- Currency Exchange in Venice
- Currency Exchange in Gothenburg
- Currency Exchange in Valletta
- Currency Exchange in Tenerife
- Currency Exchange in Rhodes
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Surrey. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.