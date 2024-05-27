Where to exchange money in Cornwall
If you're planning a trip to Cornwall, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Cornwall, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Cornwall
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Cornwall.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|TorFX
|Pz360, St Mary's Terrace, Penzance TR18 4DZ, UK
|+44 1736 335250
|Key Currency Limited
|St Piran House, Technology Park, Heron Way, Newham, Truro TR1 2XN, UK
|+44 1872 487500
|Regency FX
|Second Floor, 22 Lemon St, Truro TR1 2LS, UK
|+44 800 041 8031
|No1 Currency Exchange Plymouth (inside Drake Circus Shopping Centre)
|Unit 21a, Drake Circus Shopping Centre 1 Charles St, Plymouth PL1 1EA, UK
|+44 330 124 7390
|Asda Travel Money
|Jennings Rd, Penryn TR10 9LY, UK
|+44 1326 378019
|Post Office Travel Money
|17 Penwithick Rd, Penwithick, Saint Austell PL26 8UQ, UK
|+44 1726 850248
|Cash Generator Redruth | The Buy and Sell Store
|79-80 Fore St, Redruth TR15 2BL, UK
|+44 1209 202830
|Post Office Travel Money
|3 Brockstone Rd, St Austell, Saint Austell PL25 3DW, UK
|+44 345 722 3344
|Post Office Travel Money
|Polwhaveral, Clifton Terrace, Falmouth TR11 2LR, UK
|+44 1326 314186
|M&S Bureau De Change Truro Lemon Quay
|Marks & Spencer, Lemon Quay, Truro TR1 2LW, UK
|+44 1872 271511
British pound sterling rate today
When you're in Cornwall, and also the rest of United Kingdom, the official currency is the British pound sterling.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the British pound sterling is GBP, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Cornwall
Before exchanging money in Cornwall or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the UK for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the UK banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Cornwall.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
