Where to exchange money in Manchester
If you're planning a trip to Manchester, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Manchester, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Manchester
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Manchester.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Eurochange Manchester - Exchange Street
|5 Exchange St, Manchester M2 7EE, UK
|+44 161 546 0226
|Eurochange Manchester - Manchester Arndale Shopping Centre - Upper Mall - Winter Garden
|Manchester Arndale, Arndale Shopping Centre, Manchester M4 3AD, UK
|+44 161 503 1076
|Glo Currency
|1296 Ashton Old Rd, Openshaw, Manchester M11 1JG, UK
|+44 161 883 1996
|Money Exchange
|49 high street, NF24 Arndale Market, Manchester, Andale Market M4 3AH, UK
|+44 161 222 0720
|Superprime Ltd Money Exchange
|23 Wilmslow Rd, Manchester M14 5TB, UK
|+44 161 225 1152
|Ria Money Transfer & Currency Exchange
|601A Stockport Rd, Longsight, Manchester M13 0RX, UK
|+44 161 248 5012
|FINANSPAN LIMITED
|38 Wilmslow Rd, Manchester M14 5TQ, UK
|+44 161 256 2187
|Eurochange Manchester - Trafford Centre - Peel Avenue
|The Trafford Centre, Trafford Park, Stretford, Manchester M17 8AA, UK
|+44 161 546 0396
|ACE Money Transfer
|Piccadilly House, 49 Piccadilly, Manchester M1 2AP, UK
|+44 161 393 6999
|M&S Bureau De Change Manchester
|Marks & Spencer, 7 Market St, Manchester M1 1WT, UK
|+44 161 831 7341
When you're in Manchester, and also the rest of United Kingdom, the official currency is the British pound sterling.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the British pound sterling is GBP, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Manchester
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Manchester. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Manchester. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.