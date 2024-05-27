Where to exchange money in Manchester

If you're planning a trip to Manchester, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Manchester, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Manchester

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Manchester.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Eurochange Manchester - Exchange Street5 Exchange St, Manchester M2 7EE, UK+44 161 546 0226
Eurochange Manchester - Manchester Arndale Shopping Centre - Upper Mall - Winter GardenManchester Arndale, Arndale Shopping Centre, Manchester M4 3AD, UK+44 161 503 1076
Glo Currency1296 Ashton Old Rd, Openshaw, Manchester M11 1JG, UK+44 161 883 1996
Money Exchange49 high street, NF24 Arndale Market, Manchester, Andale Market M4 3AH, UK+44 161 222 0720
Superprime Ltd Money Exchange23 Wilmslow Rd, Manchester M14 5TB, UK+44 161 225 1152
Ria Money Transfer & Currency Exchange601A Stockport Rd, Longsight, Manchester M13 0RX, UK+44 161 248 5012
FINANSPAN LIMITED38 Wilmslow Rd, Manchester M14 5TQ, UK+44 161 256 2187
Eurochange Manchester - Trafford Centre - Peel AvenueThe Trafford Centre, Trafford Park, Stretford, Manchester M17 8AA, UK+44 161 546 0396
ACE Money TransferPiccadilly House, 49 Piccadilly, Manchester M1 2AP, UK+44 161 393 6999
M&S Bureau De Change ManchesterMarks & Spencer, 7 Market St, Manchester M1 1WT, UK+44 161 831 7341
  • 2.79 USD
  • 5.28 USDOur fee
  • 8.07 USDTotal fees
  • =
    991.93 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    0.7831
Compare price
Get started

British pound sterling rate today

When you're in Manchester, and also the rest of United Kingdom, the official currency is the British pound sterling.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the British pound sterling is GBP, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Manchester

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Manchester. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Currency exchange bureau who?

Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.

With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.

And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!

Get started today

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Manchester. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.