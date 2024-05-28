Where to exchange money in Tallinn
Before you set out exploring in Tallinn, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Tallinn that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Tallinn
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Tallinn.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Avex Change OÜ
|Nunne 1, 10133 Tallinn, Estonia
|+372 5858 6804
|Eurex Viru Keskus
|Viru väljak 4, 10111 Tallinn, Estonia
|+372 631 2100
|Money Express
|Aia 5, 10111 Tallinn, Estonia
|+372 600 8491
|Eurex Capital OÜ
|Tornimäe 5, 10145 Tallinn, Estonia
|+372 631 2100
|Money Express - Mustakivi Keskus
|Mahtra 1, 13811 Tallinn, Estonia
|+372 600 8016
|Money Express - Stroomi Keskus
|Tuulemaa 20-5a, 10315 Tallinn, Estonia
|+372 600 8012
|Eurex Lasnamäe Centrum
|Mustakivi tee 13, 13912 Tallinn, Estonia
|-
|Change It Currency Exchange Tax Free Refund
|Reisiterminal, Lennujaama tee 12, 11101 Tallinn, Estonia
|-
|Avex Change OÜ
|Pikk 14, 10123 Tallinn, Estonia
|+372 5699 6422
|Coin24
|Müürivahe Tänav 19, 10140 Tallinn, Estonia
|+372 5567 4824
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Estonia use Euro?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Tallinn — and the rest of Estonia — is Euro.
You can also find it written as EUR in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Tallinn
When exchanging money in Tallinn or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Estonia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Estonia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Tallinn. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
