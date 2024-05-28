Where to exchange money in Bratislava
Are you heading to Bratislava? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Bratislava that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Bratislava
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Bratislava.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Zmenáreň SAPPHIRE EXCHANGE
|Michalská 5, 811 01 Bratislava-Staré Mesto, Slovakia
|+421 940 647 747
|Zmenáreň Bratislava
|Obchodná 39, 811 06 Bratislava, Slovakia
|+421 948 969 110
|Currency Exchange Pekr
|Dunajská 2, 811 01 Bratislava-Staré Mesto, Slovakia
|+421 917 689 662
|EXCHANGE.SK
|Obchodná 39, 811 06 Bratislava-Staré Mesto, Slovakia
|+421 903 287 001
|Tatra banka zmenáreň
|6780, Lamačská cesta, 831 04 Bratislava-Lamač, Slovakia
|-
|NEI zmenáreň OC Central BA
|OC Central, Metodova 6, 821 08 Bratislava-Ružinov, Slovakia
|+421 910 528 288
|Palace Hungarian discounting and foreign exchange bank
|Hlavné námestie 356/5, 811 01 Bratislava-Staré Mesto, Slovakia
|-
|Coinmama
|Prievozská 4D, 821 09 Bratislava-Ružinov, Slovakia
|-
Euro rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Slovakia use Euro?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Bratislava — and the rest of Slovakia — is Euro.
You can also find it written as EUR in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Bratislava
When exchanging money in Bratislava or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Slovakia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Slovakia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Bratislava. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
