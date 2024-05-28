Where to exchange money in Tenerife
If you’re planning a trip to Tenerife, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Tenerife. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Tenerife
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Tenerife.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Quickgold Tenerife (Santa Cruz) - Compro Oro | Money Exchange
|Rbla. de Pulido, 9, 38004 Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 922 53 67 65
|Premier Money Exchange Los Cristianos
|TF-655 Edificio Cerromar, Opposite Summerland, C. Boston, 38650 Los Cristianos, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 629 15 22 96
|Ciber Olympo
|Pl. de la Candelaria, 1, 38003 Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 922 29 63 52
|Giftexcursions S.L
|Calle Bruselas , Centro Comercial fanabe ,, Local 233, 38660 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 922 72 40 35
|Ria
|C. Noelia Afonso Cabrera, 4, local 108/2, 38650 Playa de la Américas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 658 66 03 62
|Currencies Direct (Currency Exchange)
|Los Seres, C. Oregon, 5, 38650 Los Cristianos, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 922 97 17 81
|EUROPHIL Zona Tenerife - Envío de Dinero - Oficina de Cambio de Divisas - Change Dollar
|Av. la Salle, 22, 38005 Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 922 21 13 92
|Western Union
|C. Noelia Afonso Cabrera, 4, local 108/2, 38650 Playa de la Américas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 658 66 03 62
|EUROCAMBIO
|C. Quintana, 22, 38400 Puerto de la Cruz, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 922 38 37 61
|Tovetotenerife sl (Zona Tome cano-Estadio S/Cruz) Cyberlocutorio,Western,MGram,Ria,Europhil,Titanes,Smallworld ENVIOS Y PAGOS
|C. Heliodoro Rodríguez López, 7, 38005 Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
|+34 922 59 56 81
- 2.79 USD
- 4.86 USDOur fee
- –7.65 USDTotal fees
- =992.35 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Euro rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Spain use Euro?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Tenerife — and the rest of Spain — is Euro.
You can also find it written as EUR in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Tenerife
When exchanging money in Tenerife or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Spain long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Spain banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Get started todayGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Surrey
- Currency Exchange in Manchester
- Currency Exchange in Cambridge
- Currency Exchange in Malta
- Currency Exchange in Waterloo
- Currency Exchange in Peterborough
- Currency Exchange in Portsmouth
- Currency Exchange in Rotterdam
- Currency Exchange in Cornwall
- Currency Exchange in Geneva
- Currency Exchange in Tallinn
- Currency Exchange in Sofia
- Currency Exchange in Worcester
- Currency Exchange in Cork
- Currency Exchange in Lancaster
- Currency Exchange in Bergen
- Currency Exchange in Porto
- Currency Exchange in Zürich
- Currency Exchange in Bratislava
- Currency Exchange in Zagreb
- Currency Exchange in Ljubljana
- Currency Exchange in Venice
- Currency Exchange in Gothenburg
- Currency Exchange in Valletta
- Currency Exchange in Rhodes
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Tenerife. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.