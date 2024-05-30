Where to exchange money in Bergen
Are you heading to Bergen? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Bergen that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Bergen
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Bergen.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Ria Money Transfer & Currency Exchange
|Torget 11, 5014 Bergen, Norway
|+47 55 56 05 55
|Forex Bank
|Strandkaien 2 B, 5013 Bergen, Norway
|+47 94 00 42 87
|Ria Money Transfer
|Olav Kyrres gate 28, 5015 Bergen, Norway
|+47 99 41 20 32
The currency used in Bergen, as well as the rest of Norway is Norwegian krone.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Norwegian krone is NOK. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Bergen
Before exchanging money in Bergen or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Norway for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Norway banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Norwegian krone for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Bergen. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
