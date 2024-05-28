What you should know about exchanging money in Malta

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Malta. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services

Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate

Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels

The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams

Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency

When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.