Where to exchange money in Malta
If you're planning a trip to Malta, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Malta, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Spend abroad without hidden fees
Currency exchanges in Malta
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Malta.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Fexserv Financial Services Ltd
|St George's Road, St Julian's, Malta
|+356 2576 2576
|Fexserv Financial Services Ltd.
|Alpine House Triq In-Naxxar San Gwann, San Ġwann SGN 9032, Malta
|+356 2576 2576
|W & J Coppini & Co. Financial Institution
|144, Tower Road Sliema, Tas-Sliema SLM 1604, Malta
|+356 2349 4000
|Malta Stock Exchange
|Garrison Chapel, Castille Place, Il-Belt Valletta VLT 1063, Malta
|+356 2124 4051
|Fexserv Financial Services Ltd
|St. John's Street, Valletta, Malta
|+356 2576 2576
|Fexserv Financial Services Ltd
|5 Dawret Il-Gzejjer, San Pawl il-Baħar, Malta
|+356 2576 2576
|FOREIGN EXCHANGE NOT AN OFFICIAL PAGE
|144 Tower Block, 144 Tower Road, Sliema SGN 6090, Malta
|+356 2349 4000
|Fexserv Financial Services Ltd.
|7 Constitution St, Mosta, Malta
|+356 2576 2576
|マルタスタディドットコム | Malta Study
|L'Arch 18 Salvu Bonanno San Gwann, San Ġwann SGN 1532, Malta
|-
|W & J Coppini & Co. - Financial Institution
|58 Merchants St, Valletta, Malta
|+356 2349 4400
- 2.79 USD
- 4.86 USDOur fee
- –7.65 USDTotal fees
- =992.35 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
- ×
Euro rate today
When you're in Malta, and also the rest of Malta, the official currency is the Euro.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Euro is EUR, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Malta
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Malta. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Get started todayGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Other currency exchanges
- Currency Exchange in Surrey
- Currency Exchange in Manchester
- Currency Exchange in Cambridge
- Currency Exchange in Waterloo
- Currency Exchange in Peterborough
- Currency Exchange in Portsmouth
- Currency Exchange in Rotterdam
- Currency Exchange in Cornwall
- Currency Exchange in Geneva
- Currency Exchange in Tallinn
- Currency Exchange in Sofia
- Currency Exchange in Worcester
- Currency Exchange in Cork
- Currency Exchange in Lancaster
- Currency Exchange in Bergen
- Currency Exchange in Porto
- Currency Exchange in Zürich
- Currency Exchange in Bratislava
- Currency Exchange in Zagreb
- Currency Exchange in Ljubljana
- Currency Exchange in Venice
- Currency Exchange in Gothenburg
- Currency Exchange in Valletta
- Currency Exchange in Tenerife
- Currency Exchange in Rhodes
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Malta. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.