If you’re planning a trip to Zagreb, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.

On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Zagreb. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location

Currency exchanges in Zagreb

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Zagreb.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Božo Exchange OfficeUl. Grada Vukovara 17, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 1 3096 787
FuntaVlaška ul. 17, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 1 4816 663
In Kapital Exchange/Crypto Cash City Center One WestJankomir 33 etaža +1, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 1 2303 888
Money ExchangeVlaška ul. 17, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia-
In Kapital Exchange/Crypto Cash GajevaGajeva ul. 1, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 1 4811 555
Currency Exchange TkalcicevaUl. Ivana Tkalčića 18, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 1 3789 900
Currency Exchange / Mjenjačnica CvjetniTrg Petra Preradovića 6, etaža 1, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 1 4837 000
In Kapital Exchange/Crypto Cash City Center One EastSlavonska avenija 11d etaža 0, kod ulaza, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 1 2303 777
Mjenjačnica i Otkup mobitelaTrešnjevački trg, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 1 3097 890
Mjenjačnica Pavla Hatza 25Ul. Pavla Hatza 25, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia+385 99 360 9201
Euro rate today

The accepted currency in Zagreb and across Croatia is the Euro.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Euro is EUR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Zagreb

Before exchanging money in Zagreb or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Croatia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Croatia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to Wise

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Zagreb. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
