Where to exchange money in Geneva
If you’re planning a trip to Geneva, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Geneva. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Geneva
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Geneva.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Change Money&Com Gare Cornavin
|Pl. de Montbrillant 19, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 741 02 46
|Change Money&Com Rive/Eaux-Vives
|Pl. des Eaux-Vives 12, 1207 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 786 26 28
|Rex Change
|Rue de Berne 29bis, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 340 42 77
|Change Money&Com Plainpalais
|Rue de Carouge 7, 1205 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 328 53 12
|Change à Genève - Lyland Finance SA
|Rue du Mont-Blanc 24, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 716 56 56
|Ibani
|Rue du Cendrier 12-14, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 548 18 35
|Change Union
|Rue de Berne 9, 1202 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 731 98 54
|Change Plainpalais
|Bd du Pont-d'Arve 28, 1205 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 321 36 56
|Ria Money Transfer & Currency Exchange
|Pl. de Cornavin 16-17, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 800 372 372
|Ben S. Shop & Change / Digital Change
|Rte de Chêne 5, 1207 Genève, Switzerland
|+41 22 840 03 35
Swiss franc rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Switzerland use Swiss franc?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Geneva — and the rest of Switzerland — is Swiss franc.
You can also find it written as CHF in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Geneva
When exchanging money in Geneva or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Switzerland long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Swiss franc for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Switzerland banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Geneva. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
