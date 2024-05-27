Where to exchange money in Worcester
If you're planning a trip to Worcester, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Worcester, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Worcester
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Worcester below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Eurochange Worcester - Crowngate Shopping Centre
|54 Friary Walk, Worcester WR1 3LE, UK
|+44 1905 349236
British pound sterling rate today
The currency used in Worcester, as well as the rest of United Kingdom is British pound sterling.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for British pound sterling is GBP. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Worcester
Before exchanging money in Worcester or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in the UK for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in the UK banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
