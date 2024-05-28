Where to exchange money in Rhodes
If you're planning a trip to Rhodes, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Rhodes, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Rhodes
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Rhodes.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Currency exchange
|Sokratous, Rodos 851 00, Greece
|-
|ONExchange S.A. Rhodes
|Ippokratous 17, Rodos 851 00, Greece
|+30 2241 031847
The accepted currency in Rhodes and across Greece is the Euro.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Euro is EUR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Rhodes
When exchanging money in Rhodes or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Greece long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Greece banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Rhodes. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
