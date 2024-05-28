Where to exchange money in Ljubljana
If you're planning a trip to Ljubljana, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Ljubljana, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Ljubljana
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Ljubljana below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Bitnik (Infra-Investments d.o.o.)
|Latinski trg 6, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|+386 1 777 42 43
|BORZA TERJATEV, trg za vzajemno financiranje, d.d.
|Stegne 11a, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|+386 1 810 73 73
|Ljubljanska borza, d. d, Ljubljana
|Slovenska cesta 56, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|+386 1 471 02 11
|Public Finance International
|Kamniška ulica 41, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|-
|Društvo Aci Forex Slovenia, The Financial Markets Association
|NLB, Trg republike 2, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|+386 1 476 27 77
|Addiko Bank
|Dunajska c. 117, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|+386 1 580 40 00
|International Scalpers, finančne storitve d.o.o.
|Letališka cesta 32, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|+386 64 223 644
|Poslovalnica Ljubljana Center - UniCredit Banka Slovenija d.d.
|Wolfova ulica 1, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
|+386 1 587 66 00
Euro rate today
The accepted currency in Ljubljana and across Slovenia is the Euro.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Euro is EUR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Ljubljana
Before exchanging money in Ljubljana or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Slovenia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Slovenia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Ljubljana. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
