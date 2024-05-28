Where to exchange money in Cork
Before you set out exploring in Cork, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Cork that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Cork
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Cork.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Permanent TSB
|40-41 St Patrick's St, Centre, Cork, T12 Y972, Ireland
|+353 818 502 424
|Western Union Agency
|365ITHUB, 10 St Patrick's Quay, Victorian Quarter, Cork, T23 NP30, Ireland
|+353 21 241 3981
|Permanent TSB
|Blackpool, Blackpool Shopping Centre, Cork, T23 H2FC, Ireland
|+353 818 502 424
|Bank of Ireland ATM
|34 Paul St, Centre, Cork, T12 W14H, Ireland
|-
|MoneyGram
|3, Tramway Terrace, Douglas, Cork, Co. Cork, Ireland
|+353 85 726 8934
|First South Credit Union
|24/25 S Mall, Centre, Cork, T12 R5PF, Ireland
|+353 21 496 5134
|MoneyGram Agency
|365ITHUB, 10 St Patrick's Quay, Victorian Quarter, Cork, T23 NP30, Ireland
|+353 21 241 3981
|Western Union
|Oliver Plunkett St, Centre, Cork, T12 FP71, Ireland
|+353 21 485 1032
|Western Union
|8 Winthrop St, Centre, Cork, T12 F860, Ireland
|+353 21 427 3090
|TUI Holiday Store
|Unit 18C, Wilton Shopping Centre, Sarsfield Rd, Bishopstown, Cork, Ireland
|+353 21 434 6566
Euro rate today
The accepted currency in Cork and across Ireland is the Euro.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Euro is EUR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Cork
When exchanging money in Cork or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Ireland long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Ireland banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Cork. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
