Where to exchange money in Sofia
Before you set out exploring in Sofia, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Sofia that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Sofia
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Sofia.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Poli-Currency Exchange Office
|Bul. "General Mihail D. Skobelev" 2, 1463 Sofia Center, Sofia, Bulgaria
|-
|NIKAR 2005
|Bul. "Vitosha" 36, 1000 Sofia Center, Sofia, Bulgaria
|+359 88 898 6626
|Nikar
|Ul. "Graf Ignatiev" 36, 1000 Sofia Center, Sofia, Bulgaria
|+359 2 981 7927
|Change non stop
|Knyaz Alexander Dondukov Blvd 31, 1000 Old City Center, Sofia, Bulgaria
|+359 87 818 1821
|Crown Change
|Bul. "Knyaginya Maria Luiza" 20, 1000 Sofia Center, Sofia, Bulgaria
|+359 89 221 9722
|String Inter Exchange
|Ul. "Fridtjof Nansen" 7, 1142 Old City Center, Sofia, Bulgaria
|+359 2 980 7060
|Фактор И.Н.
|Ul. "Knyaz Aleksandar I" 10b, 1000 Sofia Center, Sofia, Bulgaria
|+359 2 981 7849
|Maik Prof
|Boulevard "Akademik Ivan Evstratiev Geshov " bl.119, 1612 Hipodruma, Sofia, Bulgaria
|+359 2 952 3444
|Currency Exchange
|Bulgaria, ул. „Методи Андонов“ 64, 1784 Младост 1, София, Bulgaria
|+359 2 886 0070
|Tavex Злато & Валута
|101 A. Stamboliyski Blvd Mall of, 1303 ж.к. Зона Б-5, София, Bulgaria
|+359 2 988 8666
Bulgarian lev rate today
The currency used in Sofia, as well as the rest of Bulgaria is Bulgarian lev.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Bulgarian lev is BGN. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Sofia
Before exchanging money in Sofia or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Bulgaria for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Bulgaria banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Bulgarian lev for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Sofia. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
