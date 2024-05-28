Where to exchange money in Rotterdam
Are you heading to Rotterdam? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Rotterdam that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Rotterdam
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Rotterdam.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|GWK Travelex Rotterdam Centraal Station
|Stationsplein 19c, 3013 AJ Rotterdam, Netherlands
|+31 10 411 7920
|GWK Travelex Rotterdam Zuid
|Rotterdam Zuid, Beijerlandselaan 7, 3074 EA Rotterdam, Netherlands
|+31 10 423 2901
|GWK Travelex Rotterdam Airport
|Rotterdam Airportplein 60, 3045 AP Rotterdam, Netherlands
|+31 10 415 0623
|Knaken Cryptohandel B.V.
|Seinhuiswachter 2, 3034 KH Rotterdam, Netherlands
|+31 10 307 0145
|Geldwisselkantoor
|Hoogstraat 197, 3011 PM Rotterdam, Netherlands
|+31 10 302 0551
The currency used in Rotterdam, as well as the rest of Netherlands is Euro.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Euro is EUR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Rotterdam
Before exchanging money in Rotterdam or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Netherlands for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Netherlands banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Euro for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Rotterdam. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
