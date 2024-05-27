Where to exchange money in Lancaster

Before you set out exploring in Lancaster, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Lancaster that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Lancaster

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Lancaster.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Eurochange Lancaster - Marketgate Shopping CentreMarketgate, Lancaster LA1 1JF, UK+44 1524 587264
Ramsdens - St Nicholas Arcades Shopping Centre - LancasterUnit 7 (1 Perpignan Way), St Nicholas Arcades Shopping Centre, Lancaster LA1 1NE, UK+44 1524 63699
Post Office Travel Money18 Willow Ln, Lancaster LA1 5PP, UK+44 1524 841265
TUI Holiday Store31 Market St, Lancaster LA1 1JG, UK+44 1524 65959
Post Office Travel Money3 Stonewell, Lancaster LA1 1NJ, UK+44 1524 64581
Post Office Travel Money1 Avondale Rd, Lancaster LA1 4BZ, UK+44 1524 63443
The Exchange Lancaster Ltd53 King St, Lancaster LA1 1RE, UK+44 1524 65456
TUI Holiday StoreOvangle Rd, Lancaster, Morecambe LA1 5JR, UK+44 1524 849800
British pound sterling rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does United Kingdom use British pound sterling?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Lancaster — and the rest of United Kingdom — is British pound sterling.

You can also find it written as GBP in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Lancaster

When exchanging money in Lancaster or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in the UK long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in the UK banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.

5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in British pound sterling for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Lancaster. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
