CFA francs BCEAO to CFP francs today

Convert XOF to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
183 xpf

1.00000 XOF = 0.18291 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / CFP Franc
1 XOF0.18291 XPF
5 XOF0.91453 XPF
10 XOF1.82906 XPF
20 XOF3.65812 XPF
50 XOF9.14530 XPF
100 XOF18.29060 XPF
250 XOF45.72650 XPF
500 XOF91.45300 XPF
1000 XOF182.90600 XPF
2000 XOF365.81200 XPF
5000 XOF914.53000 XPF
10000 XOF1829.06000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XPF5.46729 XOF
5 XPF27.33645 XOF
10 XPF54.67290 XOF
20 XPF109.34580 XOF
50 XPF273.36450 XOF
100 XPF546.72900 XOF
250 XPF1366.82250 XOF
500 XPF2733.64500 XOF
1000 XPF5467.29000 XOF
2000 XPF10934.58000 XOF
5000 XPF27336.45000 XOF
10000 XPF54672.90000 XOF