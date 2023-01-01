CFA francs BCEAO to Surinamese dollars today

Convert XOF to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
64.01 srd

1.00000 XOF = 0.06401 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091190.91051.49651.66860.964618.7726
1 GBP1.1478411.2523104.3421.717591.915121.1072121.5461
1 USD0.91650.798531183.321.371551.529290.8840517.2052
1 INR0.01099980.00958390.012001910.01646120.01835440.01061030.206495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Surinamese Dollar
1 XOF0.06401 SRD
5 XOF0.32005 SRD
10 XOF0.64009 SRD
20 XOF1.28018 SRD
50 XOF3.20046 SRD
100 XOF6.40092 SRD
250 XOF16.00230 SRD
500 XOF32.00460 SRD
1000 XOF64.00920 SRD
2000 XOF128.01840 SRD
5000 XOF320.04600 SRD
10000 XOF640.09200 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SRD15.62280 XOF
5 SRD78.11400 XOF
10 SRD156.22800 XOF
20 SRD312.45600 XOF
50 SRD781.14000 XOF
100 SRD1562.28000 XOF
250 SRD3905.70000 XOF
500 SRD7811.40000 XOF
1000 SRD15622.80000 XOF
2000 SRD31245.60000 XOF
5000 SRD78114.00000 XOF
10000 SRD156228.00000 XOF