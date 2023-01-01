CFA francs BCEAO to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert XOF to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
37,642.60 sll

1.00000 XOF = 37.64260 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091190.91051.49651.66860.964618.7726
1 GBP1.1478411.2523104.3421.717591.915121.1072121.5461
1 USD0.91650.798531183.321.371551.529290.8840517.2052
1 INR0.01099980.00958390.012001910.01646120.01835440.01061030.206495

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 XOF37.64260 SLL
5 XOF188.21300 SLL
10 XOF376.42600 SLL
20 XOF752.85200 SLL
50 XOF1882.13000 SLL
100 XOF3764.26000 SLL
250 XOF9410.65000 SLL
500 XOF18821.30000 SLL
1000 XOF37642.60000 SLL
2000 XOF75285.20000 SLL
5000 XOF188213.00000 SLL
10000 XOF376426.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SLL0.02657 XOF
5 SLL0.13283 XOF
10 SLL0.26566 XOF
20 SLL0.53131 XOF
50 SLL1.32829 XOF
100 SLL2.65657 XOF
250 SLL6.64142 XOF
500 SLL13.28285 XOF
1000 SLL26.56570 XOF
2000 SLL53.13140 XOF
5000 SLL132.82850 XOF
10000 SLL265.65700 XOF