CFA francs BCEAO to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert XOF to SBD at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
14.15 sbd

1.00000 XOF = 0.01415 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 XOF0.01415 SBD
5 XOF0.07077 SBD
10 XOF0.14154 SBD
20 XOF0.28308 SBD
50 XOF0.70769 SBD
100 XOF1.41538 SBD
250 XOF3.53845 SBD
500 XOF7.07690 SBD
1000 XOF14.15380 SBD
2000 XOF28.30760 SBD
5000 XOF70.76900 SBD
10000 XOF141.53800 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SBD70.65250 XOF
5 SBD353.26250 XOF
10 SBD706.52500 XOF
20 SBD1413.05000 XOF
50 SBD3532.62500 XOF
100 SBD7065.25000 XOF
250 SBD17663.12500 XOF
500 SBD35326.25000 XOF
1000 SBD70652.50000 XOF
2000 SBD141305.00000 XOF
5000 SBD353262.50000 XOF
10000 SBD706525.00000 XOF